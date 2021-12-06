Air Force to go up against Power Five opponent in First Responder Bowl

Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels (4) carries the ball against Lafayette during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (Chancey Bush/The Gazette via AP)

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY — Earlier in the season, Air Force football solidified its spot in a bowl game upon earning its sixth win. Now, the Falcons head to Dallas, Texas to take on Louisville in the ServPro First Responder Bowl in search of the program’s third straight bowl game win.

This bowl game marks the 28th appearance in program history and the 11th under Head Coach Troy Calhoun. Air Force won its last two bowls game including the 2019 Cheez-It Bowl in Phoenix against Washington State.

This season, Air Force fell short of the Commander in Chief’s trophy and the Mountain West Conference championship, so the team said this game means a lot. It’s a chance to go out as bowl game champions, but also a chance to beat a Power Five school.

“Whenever we get a chance to play these Power Five teams it’s always a little bit bigger for me,” senior defensive tackle Jordan Jackson said. “Especially because whenever anyone hears the Mountain West, they think it’s not that good of a conference. I think we’re underrated a little bit, so whenever we get a chance to play teams that are Power Five teams I’m always excited to play them.”

Air Force takes on Louisville on Tuesday, December 28, at SMU’s Gerald J. Ford Stadium at 1:15 p.m.