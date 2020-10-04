Air Force sinks Navy in 2020 season opener

USAFA — Air Force ran for nearly 400 yards in its 40-7 season opening win over Navy Saturday at Falcon Stadium.

After Navy took a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter, Air Force scored 37 unanswered points, earning the Falcons their the largest margin of victory over Navy since 2002.

The Falcons dominated the run game outgaining the Midshipmen 369-90 while also going 6-for-6 in the red zone. Haaziq Daniels, a sophomore, started at quarterback for Air Force. In his first career start, he finished with 96 yards on 10 touches and one rushing touchdown. Timothy Jackson led the Falcons with 118 yards rushing, marking the fifth 100-plus yard rushing game of his career. Brad Roberts also ran for 103 yards and a touchdown in the win.

The defense had three sacks as it held Navy to a scoreless second half, helping the Falcons to their ninth straight win, the longest winning streak in the nation.

Air Force opens up Mountain West play next against San Jose State on October 24.