ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brad Roberts ran for 135 yards on 33 carries, Camby Goff intercepted a pass with 19 seconds left, and Air Force edged Army 13-7 at Globe Life Field for its first Commander-in-Chief’s trophy since 2016.

Air Force was stopped for a loss on a 3rd-and-3 run near midfield with 1:46 left, giving Army a chance at a game-winning touchdown drive. The Black Knights converted one fourth down on the drive but threw an interception on 4th-and-2 as Goff cut in front of Ay’Jaun Marshall along the Army sideline for his third pick of the season.

The Falcons clinched a record 21st CIC trophy — awarded to the academy with the best record in the round-robin competition.