Air Force runs over UNLV on senior day; finishes regular season at 9-3

Air Force quarterback Zachary Larrier is hoisted in the air after rushing for a touchdown against UNLV in the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Air Force Academy, Colo. Air Force won 48-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY– With a San Diego state win over Boise State, the Mountain West West Division title was out of reach, but the seniors on the team said earlier in the week they could only control what was in front of them. That was to get a win against UNLV, and the Falcons did just that in a 48-14 routing on senior day.

“It’s been a long time coming especially for us prep school guys,” senior defensive tackle Jordan Jackson said. “Five years. It’s just been a long time coming. It feels really good especially to go out on a win against a good team. It’s just a good night.”

It was a very good night for the Falcons run game. Air Force ran for a season-high 511 yards on the ground. Emmanuel Michel led the team with 123 yards. The Falcons didn’t attempt or complete a throw the entire game for the first time since 2012.

“[We] take a lot of pride in being able to run the ball,” Michel said. “It feels good when you don’t have to throw the ball and you can just get six, seven yards a pop and keep going driving down the field.”

While an offensive performance like the one Air Force put on over UNLV can steal the show, special teams and defense set the tone early. Air Force forced and recovered a fumble on the opening kick off. That led to one of two Brad Robert’s touchdowns.

“The different weapons that we have on offense [makes] it very hard. Stop one and another will just get loose,” Robert said. “Big props to the offensive linemen. They created great running lanes and everyone executed pretty well today.”

The Falcons shut out UNLV in the first half. Jackson finished with two sacks and a forced fumble.

“I think it’s a good way to go out,” Jackson said. “I can give thanks to the rest of the defense, the coaches, the play calling, they way everybody else played to open up stuff for me. All I can say is thank you, and it’s been a blessing.”

The falcons finish the regular season at 9-3 and await their bowl game match up. San Diego State hosts Utah State in the Mountain West Championship game on December 4.