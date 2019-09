Quarterback Donald Hammond III led Air Force with three rushing touchdowns in the Falcons’ 48-7 win over Colgate.

The Falcons only attempted one pass the entire game while they ran for a total of 423 yards. Air Force’s defense held Colgate to just 13 yards rushing in the first half.

The Falcons have a bye week before heading to Boulder to take on CU on September 14. Kick-off at 11 a.m.