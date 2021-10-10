Air Force receives No. 24 ranking from one voter in AP Top 25 poll

Air Force’s Tre Bugg III (3) and Alec Mock (40) take down Wyoming’s Dawaiian McNeely (30) during an NCAA college football game in Air Force Academy, Colo., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Chancey Bush/The Gazette via AP)

AIR FORCE ACADEMY (KXRM) — Following their win over previously-undefeated Wyoming on Saturday, one AP Top 25 poll voter recognized the Air Force Falcons as a team worthy of being in the rankings.

Air Force received two points in the AP Top 25 poll, a No. 24 ranking from Ryan Thorburn of the Register Guard, meaning that was the only voter to place Air Force in the top 25.

Georgia received all 62 first-place votes for a total of 1,550 points. A team selected No. 1 receives 25 points, while a team picked No. 2 receives 24 points, and so on.

The Falcons received nine points in the AFCA Coaches Poll.

Air Force visits Boise State (3-3, 1-1 Mountain West) Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., and will be broadcast on FS1.