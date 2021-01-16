Air Force rallies in second half to defeat Wyoming

U.S. Air Force Academy– The Air Force Falcons erased a 14-point second half deficit to defeat Wyoming 72-69 Saturday at Clune Arena.

The Falcons went on a 9-0 run midway through the second half to cut Wyoming’s lead to one. Air Force took its first lead of the game in the final three and a half minutes when Chris Joyce knocked down a three to bring the game to 67-65. Joyce came up clutch again for the Falcons when he hit a fadeaway jumper with 12 second left to give the Falcons a four point lead.

The Falcons forced 15 Wyoming turnovers while only committing eight of their own. Joyce led the way with 21 points. Wyoming junior and Vista Ridge High School grad Hunter Maldonado finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

The two teams tip off again Monday night at 7 o’clock from Clune Arena.