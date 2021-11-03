Air Force looks to claim CIC trophy in Texas

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY — With a win in Annapolis this September, Air Force football is one win away from hoisting up the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy when it takes on Army this weekend.

The Falcons and Black Knights travel to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas for the Lockheed Martin Commanders’ Classic. It’s the first of two games at the Texas Rangers’ ballpark as Army will play host to Air Force in 2022.

Despite a win over Navy, Air Force lost to Army last season by just three points. The Falcons haven’t won the CIC trophy since 2016, so this year’s seniors have one last chance.

“That’s definitely a big one for me, that’s something you come here, you want to win all four of the years you’re here,” senior defensive tackle Jordan Jackson said. “So not getting it once and now getting another shot to go get it is definitely big for us…”

“I want it for them and I want it, I would say, just as bad,” junior running back Brad Roberts said. “Obviously, it hasn’t been to Air Force in a while, especially with our chance from last year and we weren’t able to capitalize on it, so I’m really expecting us to capitalize on it this year.”

The last time Air Force and Army played at a neutral site was in 1965. Air Force won that game 14-3.