Air Force hosts Florida Atlantic; looks to bounce back from Utah St. loss

U.S. Air Force Academy — Air Force football looks to bounce back this week against Florida Atlantic coming off its first loss of the season against Utah State and the Aggies’ aerial attack.

The Aggies threw for 448 yards in the 49-45 Air Force loss. Trading touchdowns late in the game, Air Force put up 619 yards of total offense dominating the run game with 437 yards rushing. Now, with Florida Atlantic visiting Falcon Stadium this Saturday, Air Force expects another game that could be won in the trenches, and the defense prepares for another offense similar to Utah State.

“We learned we’re probably not as invincible as we thought as a defense,” junior linebacker Vince Sanford said. “At practice on Monday we honed in on our mistakes and we’re going to get those fixed for Saturday for sure.”

“It’s going to be a big game on us as the o-line,” junior offensive lineman Isaac Cochran said. “A lot of our offense is going to be dependent on how can we move them and that’s what we plan on doing.”

Game kicks-off Saturday at 6 p.m. from Falcon Stadium.