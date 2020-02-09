Air Force hoops unable to hand No. 4 Aztecs first loss of season

USAFA – Despite just a single digit deficit late in the second half, the Air Force Falcons were unable to hand the No. 4 San Diego State Aztecs their first loss of the season. The Falcons fell 89-74 at Clune Arena Saturday night.

The Aztecs road a seven point lead into half time. Behind Air Force’s Chris Joyce’s career-high 23 point performance and Lavelle Scottie’s 16 point and 13 rebound double-double, the Falcons cut San Diego State’s lead to just three with just over six minutes to play. However, the Aztecs shot over 55 percent from the field and closed out the game on a 22-10 run.

Ryan Swan opened the game with a three to give him 1,000 points in his Air Force career. He became the 27th Falcon to reach the milestone.

Air Force dropped to 9-15 while the Aztecs improved to 24-0.