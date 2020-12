USAFA — Led by senior Chris Joyce’s 23 points, the Air Force Falcons took down Lamar 59-44 at Clune Arena on Saturday. The win marks the Falcons’ first home win of the season.

Despite a low scoring game, the Falcons shot 51 percent from the field. Joyce’s 23 points tied his career-high. Keaton Van Soelen chipped in another 15 points and five assists for Air Force. The Falcons held Lamar to just 32 percent shooting.

The Falcons play next on December 13 when they travel to Drake.