Air Force hockey eyes Pikes Peak trophy

USAFA — Ask Air Force Hockey Head Coach Frank Serratore, all games on the schedule are important, but some just mean a little more. This weekend’s series against Colorado College means a little more.

It’s the Battle for Pikes Peak. The Tigers have had the trophy the last two years and Air Force has a chance to reclaim it. Recently, the Falcons won two exhibition games against Lindenwood University. Serratore admits that series was all about getting better and preparing for Colorado College. The Tigers recently won their first game of the year against No. 10 Boston College.

“This is a huge series for us,” Serratore said. “Coaches will come on and talk about these rivalry games. They’ll say it’s just another game. That’s BS, it’s not another game. When you look at our schedule they’re all important, but there’s a couple that are a little more important. One is Army, one is Colorado College, and one is Denver.”

Air Force hosts game one of the series Friday at 7:05 p.m. Saturday’s contest is at Ed Robson Arena at 6:05 p.m.

