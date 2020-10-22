Air Force hockey announces 2020-2021 schedule

USAFA — The Atlantic Hockey Conference announced its 2020-2021 season schedule as Air Force opens the season against American International College on the road on November 27.

The Falcons begin their home slate on December 4 against Robert Morris. Air Force plays 24 games this season facing each conference opponent twice and going up against Long Island University four times. Air Force will also host Army on January 15 and 16.

USAFA said more information regarding attendance at Cadet Ice Arena will be released at a later date.