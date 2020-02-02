Air Force grad Ben Garland goes to third Super Bowl

COLORADO SPRINGS – Air Force graduate Ben Garland is getting used to football’s biggest stage. The Grand Junction native is headed to the third Super Bowl of his career this Sunday in Miami.

For each Super Bowl, Garland has had a different role. This time, he is an offensive lineman on the San Francisco 49ers.

“I think the most exciting thing is seeing your kids be successful and following their dreams,” John Hildebrand, Garland’s father said. “I think San Francisico has the strongest defense in the league and they have a devastating run game, and if they can put the run game together with the defense, maybe they can stop the Mahomes machine over there. The Chiefs are awfully good, but I think the Niners are going to get them.”

Garland’s first Super Bowl came in 2014 when he was on the practice squad of the Denver Broncos. Then he signed with the Atlanta Falcons and played in Super Bowl LI.

“He actually had a knock down on Tom Brady in that game as a nose guard, so he’s been a Swiss Army Knife which is pretty unusual in the NFL,” Hildebrand said.

Garland doesn’t spend is off-seasons like most of his NFL counterparts. With a commitment to serving his country, he’s a Captain in the Colorado Air National Guard at Buckley Air Force Base.

“He loves the Air Force, he loves to serve,” Hildebrand said. Adding some of Garland’s duties include “taking players overseas and doing USO trips, doing work with veterans hospitals.”

As a defensive lineman out of Air Force, Garland said, at joint training camp practice in Englewood this past August, he attributes much of his NFL career to the Denver Broncos. He singed with his hometown team as an undrafted free agent in 2010. His father also attributes much of his career to hard work.

“His teammates at the 49ers, when I talked to them, said Ben’s a grinder. He just works harder than other people, and I think that’s a great message for younger people. If you’ve got a dream, you can outwork other people who are more talented than you, and have greater success because you just worked harder.”

Super Bowl LIII kicks-off at 4:30 p.m. on FOX as the 49ers look to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.