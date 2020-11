COLORADO SPRINGS – Due to an upward trend of COVID-19 cases within the Colorado State football program and in consultation with Larimer County public health and resulting contact tracing, the Rams are unable to participate in the scheduled game on Thursday, Nov. 26, at Air Force.

The Mountain West is canceling the game and declaring it a no contest. There is no plan to reschedule the game.

The Mountain West is working with Air Force on alternative game options for this weekend.