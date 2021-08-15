Air Force finishes first fall scrimmage

AIR FORCE ACADEMY (KXRM) – It might be a bit early for Air Force to solely focus on its first opponent — Lafayette — which, presumably like the Falcons, still has some things to work out on their own sideline.

With three weeks remaining until that first game, Air Force can still take some time to enjoy some of the teams they’ll be facing off against this season.

“I know we play Wyoming, Boise State and San Diego State,” Milton Bugg III said. “Right now I can look at that and understand that that’s a grind of three weeks as we get closer. We’re not preparing for a single team right now. We’re preparing ourselves better to see a lot of different looks.”

Bugg III is one of a few Air Force players before the 2020 season who took the option of a turnback, which allows someone to leave the academy for a semester if they were facing a hardship. In this case, it was accepted prior to the 2020 season being initially canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Senior defensive tackle Jordan Jackson, who was also a turnback, felt relief being a part of the first simulated game atmosphere Saturday, even though most of the starters focused on conditioning drills during the 11-on-11 periods. He, like Bugg III, was quick to remind that fine tuning is still necessary.

“Kinda looking ahead but right now we can only take it day-by-day and get better at the little things that we’re not good at right now,” Air Force senior defensive tackle Jordan Jackson said. “(We need) to smooth some things out. Once we get closer to that, we’ll take care of each team, by team, and not look too far ahead.”

Both Lafayette and Air Force head into the 2021 fall season following shortened campaigns. The Falcons went 3-3 in 2020, while the Leopards won two of its three spring games just a few months ago.

“Think of the number of times, especially in the first or second game, where an FCS team beats an FBS team,” Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun said. “You think of the year (1990) that Air Force only beat The Citadel 10-7, and Lafayette had the advantage in this spring of playing some games. We have to make some ground up.”

Air Force hosts Lafayette Sat., Sept. 4. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.