SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Before Friday’s big bowl game, the Air Force Academy Football team volunteered Wednesday.

It was all about giving back and community service spreading the Christmas cheer during the holiday.

The Air Force Falcons Football record is 10-2 and they face Washington State Cougars with a record of 6-6 Friday in the Cheez-It Bowl. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.

FOX21 will have live reports after the game from Arizona.