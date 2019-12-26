Air Force Falcons prepare for the Cheez-It Bowl

SCOTTSDALE, AZ. — The Air Force Falcons are in Arizona just a few days ahead of their bowl game.

The team had its last practice before the Cheez-It Bowl. The game is against Washington State Cougars at 8:15 p.m. Friday.

This year the Falcons put together a historic season. First 10 win in the regular season since 1998 stringing together 7 straight wins.

After practice, Wednesday Safety Garrett Kauppila said no one on the team has played a snap in a bowl game. Last November the group of Seniors vowed to change that.

“Thirteen months ago this conversation was sparked, players held meetings and said hey a couple of us got to be at something like that and we know how special that is and that same team talked about the fact that they are apart of a 10 win team but none of us got to contribute to that team so now we are in that position and we hope to make it 11,” Kauppila said.

