Air Force Falcons cap off historic season with Cheez-It Bowl win

PHOENIX, ARIZ. — The Air Force Falcons won the 2019 Cheez-It Bowl 31-21 over Washington State.

Air Force running back Kadin Remsberg sealed the win with a late fourth quarter touchdown, but it was the Falcons stout defense that sparked the team to its first bowl game win since 2016.

The Falcons forced two fourth down stops inside the 10-yard line. The first was a goal line stand that lead to an Air Force 12 minute opening drive capped off by DJ Hammond’s one-yard touchdown. Hammond had two rushing touchdowns in the game, while Taven Birdow added another.

“You can’t win championships without a defense,” Hammond said. “Our defense is why we are 11-2 this year.”

“DJ can say it was on the defense, but the offense this year, they way they aired it out, was pretty monumental compared to previous years,” Falcons safety Jeremy Fedejelem said. “They did their job and I think the defense did have a pretty monumental year, though.”

Air Force outside linebacker Grant Donaldson earned defensive MVP honors as the Falcons held the Cougars top ranked passing game to three scores. Donaldson had one sack, a forced fumble, and four tackles.

“I’m here for my team,” he said after the win. “As long as we’re making plays and I’m happy with it, I don’t need the spotlight.”

Washington State’s Anthony Gordon threw for 351 yards cutting Air Force’s lead to just three when he found Brandon Arconado wide open in the end zone. But, in Falcon fashion, Air Force drove the ball down the field to the four-yard line and turned to Remsberg for the score on fourth and three.

“Getting the edge was the best thing to do,” Remsberg said. “I got my blockers out there sealing these guys and doing their best to get me on the perimeter. I knew I had to score, so I was going to do everything I had to do get in the end zone.”

Remsberg finished the season with 1,050 yards rushing and earned offensive MVP of the Cheez-It Bowl. The Falcons also improved to 2-0 against Power Five schools.

“We are a great football team,” Remsberg said. “A lot of us do have a chip on our shoulder, and to be able to have this season go the way it did. It’s just amazing. It’s an amazing feeling.”

“It’s everything that you dream of playing on a national stage,” Hammond said. “Playing on ESPN and to play the way we did, and to come out with a victory is huge.”

The Falcons finish the season at 11-2 and become the first team since 1998 to post more than 10 wins in one season.