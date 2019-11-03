Air Force defends home field against Army

USAFA, Colo.- The Air Force Falcons stood strong on defense in the final minute of the game, completing a goal line stand against Army to win 17-13.

Air Force took the lead on three separate occasions in the contest, but Joshua Stoner’s 5-yard touchdown run with just over 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter helped the Falcons take the lead for good.

Falcons fullback Timothy Jackson led the team with 155 yards rushing, marking his fourth straight 100-plus yard performance. He is the first fullback in program history to achieve such a feat. Jackson also had one rushing touchdown.

The Falcons have won five straight games and improve to 7-2. They travel to New Mexico next Saturday.