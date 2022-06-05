AUSTIN, Texas (KXRM) — Jake Greiving hit home runs in back-to-back at-bats and was one of five Air Force hitters with at least two hits in the Falcons’ 9-7 win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in an Austin Regional elimination game Sunday afternoon.

Greiving and Gabriel Garcia each had three hits, with the latter smashing a solo home run in the top of the fifth.

Trayden Tamiya had four hits for Air Force (32-28), including an RBI double.

Mountain West Player of the Year Sam Kulasingam, who had three hits on the day, came through with a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning to help the Falcons overcome a 4-0 deficit to take a 5-4 lead.

The two teams went back and forth in the sixth through eighth innings, combining for six home runs throughout the game.

Air Force will play Texas at 6 p.m. Sunday. The Falcons must beat the Longhorns twice in order to advance to the Super Regionals, while Texas needs just one more victory.