AIR FORCE ACADEMY (KXRM) — Gabriel Garcia and Chase Spencer each had five runs batted in to help the Air Force Falcons pummel the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels for the second-straight day 17-10 Saturday afternoon.

Garcia tallied five hits in as many at-bats and scored four runs, one of which came off his own bat in the second inning when he smacked a grand slam to give the Falcons a 5-1 lead.

Blake Covin, Braydon Altorfer and Trayden Tamiya also hit home runs, with the latter two going back-to-back in the third inning.

Air Force (21-22, 9-11 MWC) surpassed the 20-hit mark for the second time in two games against, ironically, the nation’s top hitting team. The Falcons have recorded 46 hits in the first two games of the series against UNLV (29-15, 17-6 MWC).

The Falcons, who were swept by the Rebels in Las Vegas more than a month ago, can return the favor Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for noon.