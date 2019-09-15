Air Force Athlete of the week: Taven Birdow

BOULDER, Colo.- The rivalry game college football fans in Colorado waited 45 years for brought every bit of excitement fans anticipated.

Kadin Remsberg ran in a 25-yard touchdown in overtime to put the Falcons ahead 30-23. That touchdown went along with his 146 rushing yards. The Buffs looked for a rebuttal, but Steven Montez could not connect on a pass intended for Laviska Shenault Jr. in the end zone securing an Air Force victory.