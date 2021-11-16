Air Force Athlete of the Week: Senior tight end Dalton King

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY — Air Force is keeping the Ram-Falcon Trophy for the fifth straight year with a 35-21 win over Colorado State. The in-state rivalry game is one that seniors, like tight end Dalton King, have never lost.

“[It] obviously means a lot to the team,” King said.

King is one of a handful of seniors who didn’t take a turnback, or a semester of leave from USAFA, in 2020.

“Being put up in a team hotel, not being able to leave campus, being with your guys for four or five months straight, those are things you can never take back,” King said. “Just the opportunities I’ll cherish for the rest of my life. The opportunity to play football for another year would be awesome, but I wouldn’t change what I did for the world.”

King played in five games in 2020 and started one, but his work ethic has not gone unnoticed by Head Coach Troy Calhoun.

“His outlook and attitude are phenomenal,” Calhoun said. That’s one thing you realize, how much he cares… Back in August and September, where it would have been easy to say hey how much am I really going to play this year. Ever since September 20th, he’s been highly involved.”

King scored his first career touchdown against San Diego State this season, but he said his biggest improvement comes off the field.

“I think there’s so much more to football than what goes on between the lines,” King said. “Just being able to be there for the younger guys. We only have a couple seniors that had any experience going into the season. I got the opportunity to play a couple games last year, so just trying to use my four years of being here to help the guys.

King is a business management major and hopes to go to pilot training upon graduation.

The Falcons travel to Nevada for a 7 p.m. kick-off on Friday.