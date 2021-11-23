Air Force Athlete of the Week: senior defensive back Tre Bugg III

U.S. Air Force Academy — When the Air Force football team runs out of the tunnel for its final home game it will mark a special moment for senior defensive back Tre Bugg III.

“We’re all just trying to keep everybody focused on winning,” Bugg III said ahead of senior day. “That’s what we’ve been trying to do all season.”

With an Air Force win over UNLV, along with a Boise State win and Utah State win, or an Air Force win and Utah State loss, Air Force will clinch the Mountain Division title. But, according to Bugg III, if the Falcons want a shot at the Mountain West Conference Championship, they can only focus on what’s in front of them.

“We can say oh if this happens and this happens then we’re in, but if we lose [to UNLV] none of that matters,” he said.

Five years at the Air Force Academy leave plenty of memories to take away on and off the field, but one that reigns supreme for Bugg comes after the 2019 Cheez-It Bowl win.

“Jordan Jackson pouring a whole box of Cheez-Its down his face, that’s my favorite Air Force football picture.”

Bugg III has been a fixture in the Falcons defense since his sophomore season, leading the team in interceptions in 2019, but what he takes away most might not show up on a stat sheet.

“If I had to say one thing, it’d probably be enjoy the little moments, you know, because those are the ones that you remember the most,” Bugg III said. “Of course everyone remembers the wins, everyone remembers how you felt at the end, but the thing I’m most fond of is the bonds and friendships that I’ve been able to make, so just enjoy the little things with your teammates.”

“He has maturity beyond his years,” Falcons Head Coach Troy Calhoun said. “Does a great job of being able to reach teammates, just one of those guys that level-headed, great competitor, remarkable human being.”

The Falcons host UNLV Friday at 1:30 p.m. The Mountain West championship game is slated for December 4.