U.S. Air Force Academy — Fresh off a dominating win over Florida Atlantic last weekend, the Air Force Falcons hit the road in search of their first Mountain West win on Saturday. Helping the Falcons to 446 yards on the ground over the Owls is this week’s Air Force Athlete of the Week offensive lineman Isaac Cochran.

Sometimes in the excitement of a touchdown, the work of the offensive line doesn’t always get the credit it deserves. That’s why Service before Self is fitting for junior offensive lineman Isaac Cochran and the Falcons line.

“You just have to go down there, play your hardest,” Cochran said. “Typically you’re not going get much recognition, so you really have to take pride in yourself, your team, and how you can play and how you can help everyone.”

Cochran and his offensive line are called the Diesels and it’s a name he takes pride in.

“A lot of our offense is dependent on ‘can we move them’ and that’s what we plan on doing,” he said.

He’s one of the five first-time starters on this year’s offensive line, building off the next man up mentality, but Cochran said the chemistry has been building amongst the line for some time.

“Most of the guys that are on the line, you look at Hawk [Wimmer] and Ryan [Booth]. I’ve played with them since the day I got here,” he said.

Just as he takes pride in football, Cochran does the same in the classroom. He was the valedictorian of his high school class and hopes to be a developmental engineer in the Space Force after graduation.

“He’s made himself a better athlete,” Falcons Head Coach Troy Calhoun said. “He’s made himself a better football player with his strength, with his field awareness, and he plays fearless.”

The Falcons travel to New Mexico to take on the 2-2 Lobos. Kick-off at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.