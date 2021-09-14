Air Force Athlete of the Week: Demonte Meeks

U.S. Air Force Academy — Air Force returns home to open up Mountain West play after a 23-3 win over Navy for the Falcons’ first win in Annapolis since 2011. With two sacks in the win, senior linebacker Demonte Meeks looks continue a great start to the season.

Meeks anchors a defense that held its first two opponents to a combined 17 points and held a struggling Navy team to just 36 total yards on the ground and 32 through the air. Success on the field for Meeks comes from hours of preparing off the field.

“I take a lot of pride in preparing,” Meeks said. “Just because every team is different. The coaches see something, but it’s different if I see it and I can see the cue and I can see the O-linemen and know this is coming out now. People that know me, know I don’t watch football outside of football, it’s boring and there’s no purpose behind it, so I spend a lot of my time watching film.”

Part of the 2019 Cheez-It Bowl win, Meeks brings leadership during his senior season returning from turnback. He takes pride in knowing he’s a reliable teammate.

“I’ve always been the same person, more vocal now that I’m in a super senior role, but the thing I add most to the team is my consistency,” he said. “Saying this is how we’ve done it, it’s how we’ve always done it, and also not being super afraid to venture outside the box if something’s not working.”

The Falcons host Utah State at Falcon Stadium Saturday, September 18. Kick-off is at 5:30 p.m.