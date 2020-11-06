Air Force At Army game postponed

USAFA — Due to an upward trend in COVID-19 cases at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Saturday’s football game against Army is postponed, according to the Academy’s athletic department.

“We are disappointed to postpone this game, but the health and safety of our cadets, staff and the community continues to be our No. 1 priority at the Academy,” Air Force Director of Athletics Nathan Pine said. “Due to the upward trends in our COVID numbers across the campus, we have paused all intercollegiate team activities.”

The game was scheduled for November 7 at West Point, but the two schools will work to reschedule if possible.