COLORADO SPRINGS — The Air Force-Army game is rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19, at 1 p.m. MT at Michie Stadium.

CBS Sports Network will televise the game.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7. Air Force will be playing for its record 21st Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy after opening the season with a 40-7 win over Navy.

This season marks the 49th year of CIC competition between the three academies.