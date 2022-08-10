AIR FORCE ACADEMY (Air Force Athletics) — Altitude Sports and Air Force Athletics announced that they have entered into a multi-year broadcasting partnership.

The two-year agreement will bring select Air Force games to Altitude’s 10-state region through the 2023-24 school year, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to local and regional content.

“This is a very exciting day for Falcon Nation. Our partnership with Altitude Sports will bring Air Force fans more and better television broadcast opportunities within our region,” Air Force Director of Athletics Nathan Pine said via press release. “The exposure and cross-promotional opportunities are critical for our brand as we continue to raise the profile of Air Force Athletics both regionally and nationally. This was made possible by a change in the Mountain West’s tier three broadcast rights that have now been given back to the individual schools to pursue strategic partnerships like this one Air Force has built with Altitude Sports.”

The partnership between Altitude and Air Force kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 11 a.m. with the broadcast of the NCAA football season opener as the Falcons take on Northern Iowa.

Altitude’s broadcast schedule will include a selection of mutually agreed upon games that include up to 10 men’s basketball games, 10 ice hockey games, at least one women’s basketball game and a football game if available after Mountain West national television rights holders selections.