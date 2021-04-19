Air Force aims for full capacity at Falcon Stadium

U.S. Air Force Academy – The Air Force Academy is moving forward with plans for full capacity at Falcon Stadium this upcoming football season.

In a statement released on Twitter, Air Force Director of Athletics Nathan Pine said the Academy will continue to monitor state and local health guidelines and will coordinate with public heath to ensure a safe fan experience for all.

During the 2020 season, Air Force played in front of cadets, but as stricter guidelines were put in place, the team played in front of an empty stadium.

During the 2020 season, Air Force played in front of cadets, but as stricter guidelines were put in place, the team played in front of an empty stadium.

The Falcons host six home contests in 2021 including the season opener on September 4 against Lafayette as well as Utah State (Sept. 18), Florida Atlantic (Sept. 25), Wyoming (Oct. 9), San Diego St. (Oct. 23), and UNLV (Nov. 27).