Air Force 2021 football schedule released

U.S. Air Force Academy — The 2021 Air Force football schedule was announced Friday as the Falcons open the season at home on September 4 against Lafayette.

The Falcons will then travel to Navy on September 11 to take on the Midshipmen in recognition of the 9/11 Terror Attacks.

The Falcons open up Mountain West play on September 18 hosting Utah State. On November 6, the Falcons take on Army in the first ever college football game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It’s the first of a two game series between the two academies in the Lockheed Martin Commander’s Classic. The second game between the Air Force and Army on November 5, 2022.

2021 Air Force Football Schedule

Sept. 4 Lafayette

Sept. 11 at Navy

Sept. 18 Utah State*

Sept. 25 Florida Atlantic

Oct. 2 at New Mexico*

Oct. 9 Wyoming*

Oct. 16 at Boise State*

Oct. 23 San Diego State*

Oct. 30 OPEN

Nov. 6 vs. Army^

Nov. 13 at Colorado State*

Nov. 20 at Nevada*

Nov. 27 UNLV*

Dec. 4 MW Championship Game

*-Mountain West game

^-Commander’s Classic, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX