Air Academy softballs aims high for playoffs

USAFA — If there’s way to describe Air Academy softball, it’s how the Kadets lean on team chemistry.

“Our chemistry really picks up our talent and makes us stand out from everyone else,” senior shortstop Angela Smith said.

In a season that wasn’t guaranteed, the team made the most of 2020 by winning the 5A/4A Pikes Peak League title with a 10-0 record.

“We don’t talk about winning or losing,” Bob Wingett, Air Academy head coach, said. “We put our best effort out there and winning and losing takes care of itself.”

With the league title, the Kadets punched their ticket to the state tournament. It’s the second trip for Smith who was named last week’s MaxPrep’s National Player of the Week.

“We know teams we’re going to face are going to be higher competition, different than what we’ve seen during league,” she said. “We’re just ready to go out there and do the best we can possibly do.”

That mentality has gotten the Kadets this far, so it’s what they’ll continue to roll with into the postseason.

“Our mentality going into playoffs is just to compete,” junior pitcher Brina Baysinger said. “It doesn’t matter if we win or lose, it’s that we did it together and we stay together and support our sisters. That’s all that really matters.”

The state finals start on Saturday, October 10.