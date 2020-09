DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 and Channel 2 got an inside look at Empower Field at Mile High on Tuesday. On Sunday, fans will be allowed to attend in-person for the first time this season as the Broncos take on the Buccaneers.

On Sept. 8, Gov. Jared Polis announced about 5,700 fans will be allowed to attend, which is about 7.5% of the stadium’s 76,125-person capacity.

Below are tweets from reporter Alex Rose, who got a tour of the stadium on Tuesday: