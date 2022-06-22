DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from winning the Stanley Cup. The Avs look to bounce back Wednesday night after a loss in Game 3 earlier this week.
The Avalanche currently lead the series 2-1.
Here are five thing to know for Game 4:
- Game 4 will take place on Wednesday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- The game will start at 6 p.m.
- The game will be televised on ABC and ESPN+
- Ball Arena will host a watch party. The doors will open at 5 p.m. Tickets are sold out
- The team is hosting a watch party on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria located at 900 Auraria Parkway, across from Ball Arena.
Game 5 will take place on Friday at Ball Arena in Denver.
The last time the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup was in 2001. The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup the last two years in a row.