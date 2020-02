COLORADO SPRINGS -- A Doherty High School basketball player spent an entire season in a hospital bed after an illness nearly killed him, but in less than a year, he found his way back on the court.

Junior Schafer Reichart is one of the Spartans leading scorers but 12 months ago he was far from stepping on a court. With the help of his doctors, friends, parents and three brothers, his story is one of perseverance.