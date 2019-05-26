4-time Indy 500 winner A.J. Foyt: ‘The race is won in the last 50 laps’

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – The Indianapolis 500 not only makes legends of winners but it also brings out the racing legends.

Four-time Indy 500 winner A.J. Foyt was on Daybreak and talked about his team’s strategy, his responsibilities on race day and if he believes weather will shorten the race.

Foyt said his biggest piece of advice to his team was to start clean and be able to keep themselves in a position to win in the last 50 laps.

Sunday is Foyt’s 62nd Indianapolis 500.

