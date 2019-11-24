3A & 4A high school football playoffs: 11/23

PUEBLO, Colo. -- CSU-Pueblo football continues to solidify itself as a contender on the national stage with its third consecutive NCAA tournament appearance.

The Thunderwolves host Augustana this Saturday at the Neta & Eddie DeRose Thunderbowl. This year marks the first time since 2015 the Thunderwolves host a first-round game. The Vikings are the sixth-ranked scoring defense in the country, right behind CSU-Pueblo at number five.