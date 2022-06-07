DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Avalanche fans woke up to a sweep victory on Tuesday morning. The Avs are advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001 after sweeping the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Finals on Monday night.
Colorado will await its fate as the Eastern Conference Finals wrap up over the next week. The Avalanche will face either the New York Rangers or the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Rangers up 2-1 in that series.
Photos from Game 4
Here’s a look at some of the photos from Monday night’s victory:
Western Conference Championship gear
New Western Conference Championship gear is available at Dick’s Sporting Goods, as well as NHL.com.
The last time the Avs won the Stanley Cup was in 2001 when the team defeated the New Jersey Devils in seven games.