DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Avalanche fans woke up to a sweep victory on Tuesday morning. The Avs are advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001 after sweeping the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Finals on Monday night.

Colorado will await its fate as the Eastern Conference Finals wrap up over the next week. The Avalanche will face either the New York Rangers or the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Rangers up 2-1 in that series.

Photos from Game 4

Here’s a look at some of the photos from Monday night’s victory:

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – JUNE 06: The Colorado Avalanche pose with the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl after defeating the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 in overtime in Game Four of the Western Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on June 06, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – JUNE 06: The Colorado Avalanche celebrate after defeating the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 in overtime in Game Four of the Western Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on June 06, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – JUNE 06: The Colorado Avalanche celebrate after a goal was scored by Artturi Lehkonen #62 to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 in overtime in Game Four of the Western Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on June 06, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – JUNE 06: Mikko Rantanen #96 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period in Game Four of the Western Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on June 06, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – JUNE 06: Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche reacts after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period in Game Four of the Western Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on June 06, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – JUNE 06: Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period in Game Four of the Western Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on June 06, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – JUNE 06: Gabriel Landeskog #92 and the Colorado Avalanche wait for the presentation of the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl after defeating the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 in overtime in Game Four of the Western Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on June 06, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – JUNE 06: Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche shakes hands with Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly before the presentation of the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl after defeating the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 in overtime in Game Four of the Western Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on June 06, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – JUNE 06: Devon Toews #7 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period in Game Four of the Western Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on June 06, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. Colorado defeated Edmonton 6-5 in overtime. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – JUNE 06: Darren Helm #43 and Andrew Cogliano #11 of the Colorado Avalanche react after defeating the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 in overtime in Game Four of the Western Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on June 06, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – JUNE 06: Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche poses for a photo with Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly before the presentation of the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl after defeating the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 in overtime in Game Four of the Western Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on June 06, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)

Western Conference Championship gear

New Western Conference Championship gear is available at Dick’s Sporting Goods, as well as NHL.com.

The last time the Avs won the Stanley Cup was in 2001 when the team defeated the New Jersey Devils in seven games.