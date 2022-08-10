COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — At 7-4, the Vista Ridge Wolves exceeded outside expectations in 2021, but they want a deeper playoff run knowing most of their offensive starters are back.

Arizona commit Brayden Dorman returns for his senior season, and he’s got plenty of offensive threats to throw to, including senior wide receiver Brandon Hills, who had 1,069 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior.

“We were just sitting around talking about it the other day,” Vista Ridge head coach Mike Vrana said. “It’s gone by so fast. When these guys first got here as freshmen, and now they’re going to all be seniors, this is it. We’ve kind of pointed towards this season all along.”

“We’re missing three starters. Besides that, everybody else has returned from last year,” said senior wide receiver Keyshawn Dooley, who had 685 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as a junior. “It’s nice to get touchdowns, get all these receiving yards and stuff like that, but at the end of day, as long as you’re winning as a team, going into the playoffs, beating down on teams by 40 points, it’s amazing.”

Vista Ridge averaged more than 35 points per game in their seven victories a year ago. Their fourth and final loss came at the hands of Loveland 48-24 in the second round.

“I’m most excited about the steps the defense is taking over the summer,” Vrana said. “They really took to the weight room with their agility training and stuff like that.

“I think we’re really fast. We’re really physical. We got a lot of kids that are really hungry to play over there. I think if we can get them on the same page, just like the offense where we’re really, really good on both sides, I think that’s going to be a huge difference for us.”

Vista Ridge begins the 2022 regular season Fri., August 26, at home against Legend.