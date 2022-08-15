COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — It’s no secret that the Liberty Lancers are long overdue to return to a winning tradition.

According to MaxPreps, Liberty High School has produced one winning football season dating back to 2004. The one season with a record above .500 — 2009 when the Lancers went undefeated in league play before losing their first-round playoff game.

Also during that span, they’ve had three winless seasons — two of them since Erick Gossage took over as head coach in 2018. Gossage is hoping that a summer leadership council will help change the culture and expectations within the program.

“I loved it. Every Monday we met up. It was just awesome,” senior running back and linebacker Kyle Carroll said. “We got to have fun with each other. We got to inspire each other and build off of each other, and it definitely just builds up that brotherhood between each other and establishes a great leadership foundation within the team.”

“I feel like we all grew a lot,” senior wide receiver and safety Nikko Reyes said. “We’re really a lot closer bonded right now than we were before the leadership group.”

Senior quarterback Alex Brown takes over as the starter in 2022 for Liberty, which lost all 10 games last season.

“What I noticed about my group is we never gave up,” said Alex Brown. “We always wanted to get better for this year because we know it would be our final go around. So we just want to get better for this year and push on.”

“I feel like we’ve being super consistent all offseason,” junior running back and safety Chris Hunter said. “Day in and day out, trying to work as hard as we can, weight room season on the field, you know, just everything we can do to be consistent.”

Liberty begins the season Thu., August 25, at Air Academy.