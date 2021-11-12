2021 Ice Cup comes to Pueblo Nov. 13

PUEBLO, Colo.– The 2021 Ice Cup is coming to the Pueblo Ice Arena on Saturday, Nov. 13. for the 5th annual Police vs. Fire Charity Hockey Game!

The event will be held at the Pueblo Ice Arena, with doors opening at 2:00 p.m. and the puck drop at 3:00 p.m. Proceeds from the game will be donated to the Heroes & Helpers program as well as other youth community programming in the area.

There will be a pre-game party hosted by the Pueblo Bulls at the ice arena beginning at noon with games and food.

A free ice skating session will be held after the game!