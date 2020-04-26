2020 NFL draft brings in record viewership

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the NFL football draft, Saturday, April 25, 2020. (NFL via AP)

CNN WIRE, AP — The first night of the 2020 NFL draft drew an average of 15.6 million viewers, up 37% from last year and is a new record for the event.

The three-day draft which ended Saturday, was broadcasted across ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and digital channels as players and management were live from their homes.

The previous high was in 2014 with 12.4 million viewers.

The NFL also used the popular event to raise money. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the three-day draft-a-thon raised almost $100 million for COVID-19 relief.

According to AP, Denver Broncos general manager John Elway said there weren’t any hiccups in the draft conducted via video conference.

“I thought it went great. There were hardly any issues at all,” Elway said. “I’m sure there’s teams that had some issues here and there and other than Vic’s internet going out on the first day we really didn’t have any issues at all.

“So, I think the credit goes to Commissioner (Roger) Goodell. He was taking a lot of heat because there were a lot of people that wanted to push it back, didn’t want to do this, didn’t want to attempt it, didn’t want to stay at home and do it. Everybody wanted to get to their war rooms. And he pushed everybody out of their comfort zone and I think it came off great.

“People were craving something live and something the could look at on TV and get excited about,” said Elway.

John Elway backed selected Crimson Tide wide receiver Jerry Jeudy with the 15th pick in the NFL draft Thursday night.

>>Click here for more 2020 NFL draft coverage.