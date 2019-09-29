20 Thunderwolves hold off #11 Texas A&M Commerce

PUEBLO, Colo.- The #20 CSU-Pueblo Thunderwolves held off the #11 Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on the last down of the game to win 24-17. The Lions were threatening on a fourth and goal, but could not convert a touchdown to tie up the game.

The win comes after a tough loss to a ranked Colorado Mines team the weekend prior.

CSU-Pueblo quarterback Jordan Kitna left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Gunnar Lamphere replaced Kitna and threw for 191 yards and one touchdown as he ran in another in the win.

The Thunderwolves’ defense was stout, keeping the Lions to just a field goal in the first half while limiting their third down conversions to just 4 of 16, a marked improvement from last week’s 8 of 14 against Mines.

CSU-Pueblo will play at South Dakota Mines next weekend.