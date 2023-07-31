DENVER (KDVR) — A teen who was preparing to compete with the U.S. Cycling National Team in the world championships was killed in a crash in Boulder Saturday.

Magnus White, 17, was training on his bike in his hometown of Boulder when he was struck by a car, according to a release from USA Cycling.

He has been cycling since an early age and has traveled the world competing, winning several national championship titles.

In 2023, White earned his spot on the mountain bike world championships team.

According to a GoFundMe set up in his honor, White’s greatest joy in life was cycling, and he died doing what he loved most.

“He was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community,” USA Cycling said in a statement. “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the White family, his teammates, friends, and the Boulder community during this incredibly difficult time,”

In less than two weeks, he would have competed in the Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

He is survived by his parents, Michael and Jill, and his brother, Eero.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.