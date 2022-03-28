COLORADO SPRINGS — Sydney Kennett is one of the best indoor skydivers in the world. She trains in Colorado Springs and is in search of her first world cup title after finishing third in 2019.

“It’s a very different sport from a lot of sports because you get to fly,” Kennett said.

Indoor skydiving has taken Kennett to places she never imagined it would, like Spain, Belarus, and France. Now, the 15-year-old from Parker can add another country to the list. She’s heading to Brussels to represent Team USA in the 2022 World Cup of Indoor Skydiving.

“I didn’t expect to be this good honestly,” Kennett, who started indoor skydiving at eight years old. “It just kind of took off from there.”

Kennett is a four-time national champion for junior freestyle, one of several disciplines the sport offers.

“I like it because you can have freedom with it,” she said. “You can make your own routine and put your own music to it and it’s super fun and you can kind of do what you want.”

Skydiving is a family affair for the Kennett’s. Sydney’s parents are her coaches and her dad, Andrew, introduced her to the tunnel after his years of skydiving.

“I always wanted to share the experience with my children and when they were born wind tunnels started to pop up around the United States, so that became a reality,” he said. “Sydney progressed very quickly when she started competing in the world ranks… and it was a completely unexpected ride. It’s taken us around the world a couple times and to foreign cities and things of that nature, so it’s been an amazing experience.”

Ironically, Sydney admitted she has a fear of heights, but the rush in the tunnel is a feeling like no other.

“I don’t focus on the fear factor. I just focus on I’m flying,” she said. “It makes you feel free.”

The World Cup runs April 6 through April 9.