The CSU-Pueblo Thunderwolves jumped out to a 28-0 first quarter lead over Colorado Mesa en route to a 48-22 win Saturday at the Neta & Eddie DeRose Thunderbowl.

The win marks the Thunderwolves fifth straight win over the Mavericks at home and the ninth win in their last 10 meetings.

CSU-Pueblo rushed for 354 yards on the day. The Pack improves to 6-1 on the year. They host Adams State next Saturday at home. Kick-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.