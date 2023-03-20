Southern Colorado’s Best of the Best Marketing Tips

The Best of the Best 2023 nomination round is April 10 – April 30! Utilize these social media, email, and in-person marketing tips to promote your business.

Tip 1: Download our complementary Best of the Best graphics

To help you get started, we’ve created social media graphics and a downloadable poster/flyer to promote your business during the nomination round. Download the graphics here:

Tip 2: Follow these general Best of the Best branding guidelines

1.) Please mention “FOX21 SOCO CW’s Southern Colorado’s Best of the Best Awards” in your posts, emails, etc.

2.) Let your audience know which category (or categories) to nominate you for, and that they can submit one vote per day per category.

3.) Provide link to the ballot: FOX21news.com/BOTB

Tip 3: Leverage your social media audience

Social media is the best way to let your loyal following know to nominate you! Use the graphics we’ve provided or create your own graphics to match your respective branding and promote on Facebook and Instagram. Pro tip: Put a link to the ballot in your Instagram bio and/or pin your Facebook post or Tweet for easy access!

Tip 4: Mention Best of the Best on your website, emails, or newsletters

Make the most of your website and emails. Include a link to the ballot and/or utilize the provided graphics. You could even put a link to the ballot in your email signature, asking your correspondents to vote for your business.

Tip 5: Reach your customers in person

Is your restaurant, shop, or brick-and-mortar establishment open to walk-in customers? Print and hang the provided flyer where your patrons can see it, or create your own signage to encourage customers to vote for your business.

Have a question about A-List? Please review our BOTB FAQ’s. Good luck!