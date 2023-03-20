Southern Colorado’s Best of the Best FAQ’s

Have a question about Best of the Best? We have an answer. How can I promote my business to get nominations?

Download these free graphics to help get the word out:

And make sure to check out our marketing tips.

How does the nomination round work?

The nomination round takes place April 10th – 30th and is purely based on write-ins. Nominate here.

Do businesses have to pay to be represented on the ballot?

No! Southern Colorado’s Best of the Best results are based 100 percent on the public’s nominations and votes. Being an advertiser does not guarantee a win.

Then what’s the deal with the ads on the ballot?

We offer Best of the Best advertising packages which include ad spots on the ballot, ads on FOX21news.com as well as broadcast ads on FOX21 and SOCO CW. These advertising packages give businesses more exposure, but do NOT guarantee anything for the contest.

Why is my nomination not showing up on the ballot?

Nominations aren’t public until the voting round. The top five nominees in each category will move on to the voting round. In certain cases, when there isn’t enough variety in the nominations, fewer than five will advance.

How specific do I need to be when nominating?

The more specific the better! In some instances, we can’t approve a nomination unless it includes sufficient information. For example, if you’re nominating a trail for Best Hiking Trail, please specify the name and location. Another example: if you’re nominating a business that has multiple locations, please specify the location in the nomination. In many instances, companies with various locations get combined when there is no clear winner between the different locations.

I missed the nomination round this year. How can I be more prepared next time?

Sign up here for our Best of the Best emails. We’ll send you occasional emails with important Best of the Best information. (please create simple form that reads: Sign up to receive occasional emails with important Best of the Best information pertaining to local business owners. Space for an email entry w/ me as the recipient of those emails)

How many times can I nominate a business?

You may cast one nomination per day per category.

How does the voting round work?

The five businesses that receive the most nominations in each category advance to the voting round. Voting takes place July 10th – 30th.

How many times can I vote for a business?

You may vote once per day per category.

Can nominees be based outside of Southern Colorado?

We consider nominations in the general Pikes Peak region and surrounding counties. The Ski/Snowboard Area category is the one exception we make because we know Coloradoans love their winter sports and many of those areas are outside of Southern Colorado.

Can chain stores and franchises be nominated, or is it only for locals?

We love to see locally-owned small businesses shine, however some categories just don’t have many locally owned businesses. It’s up to the voters to say what they support.

I don’t have time to fill out the whole ballot right now. Can I come back later and do more?

Yes! As long as you’ve already registered (entered your email address on the form on your first nomination or vote), you can pick up where you left off. When you return to the ballot on the same device, you should be automatically logged in and able to see your previous selections. If you aren’t logged in and you know that you’ve already registered, click the “Already entered?” link at the top of the ballot, then enter the email address you previously used.

Why do I have to make an account?

Our ballot software requires that users create an account to track your selections. This helps us guard against fraudulent voting and allows you to revisit the ballot before deadline to make changes and additional nominations. There is no password needed!

How do I find out who the winners are?

Winners will be announced online in October on FOX21news.com.

When will finalists and winners be notified?

We do our best to notify finalists in May prior to the voting round. We begin to notify winners in August. Still have questions? Contact Digital Media Manager Mark Vujcevic mvujcevic@kxrm.com.