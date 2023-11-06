Southern Colorado Election Results 2023

FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results for Southern Colorado can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

Several races will be watched closely including; the City of Colorado Springs Ballot Issue 2A, Pueblo’s Mayor, City Council elections, and several school-related ballot issues, among others.

To see your county or statewide election results, click the below:

FOX21 News will provide a list of election results for Southern Colorado below and a scroll on-air of election results beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.